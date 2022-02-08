Gobi Capital LLC Acquires 100,000 Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO)

Gobi Capital LLC grew its holdings in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Karooooo makes up about 0.2% of Gobi Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Gobi Capital LLC’s holdings in Karooooo were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Karooooo by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth $917,000. Institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KARO. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karooooo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Shares of NASDAQ KARO traded down $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.66. The company had a trading volume of 27,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,712. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.10. Karooooo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $698.37 million and a PE ratio of 31.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Karooooo had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $48.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Karooooo Profile

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

