Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $504.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) will post $504.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $499.47 million and the highest is $511.56 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes posted sales of $350.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85). The company had revenue of $366.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.18 million.

GOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GOL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,181. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.90. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $11.43.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

