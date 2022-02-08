Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSLC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5,721.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 186.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 95.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $88.60 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $95.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.74.

