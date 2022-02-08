Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Purchased by First Ascent Asset Management LLC

First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 1.5% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $6,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $6,526,000. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 99,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 212,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,322,000 after purchasing an additional 61,508 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $88.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.74. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $95.90.

