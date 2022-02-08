Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Bought by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 36.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 51.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 67,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.5% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 26.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GSBD opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.15. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

