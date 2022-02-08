Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 1,127,180 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,701,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127,180 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of GoPro worth $15,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the third quarter valued at $265,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 18.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the third quarter valued at $107,000. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $1,694,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $53,448.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 614,509 shares of company stock valued at $6,098,860 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GoPro stock opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. GoPro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. GoPro had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 31.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

