Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 83.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,387 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,086 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.55% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $15,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 17.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,241,000 after buying an additional 93,798 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 37.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 31.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. 58.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $457,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 79,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $7,721,785.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,681 shares of company stock valued at $13,762,079 over the last 90 days. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LOB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of LOB opened at $61.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.62. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.90.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 25.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 3.23%.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

