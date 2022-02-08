Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.66% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $16,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLDX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 12.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1,338.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 32,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,310,000 after buying an additional 1,732,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 67,182 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $57.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 2.77.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 891.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane C. Young sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $197,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,923 shares of company stock worth $1,463,359 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

