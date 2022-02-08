Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 970,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,580 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Alignment Healthcare worth $15,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $161,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $197,000. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALHC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $28.59.

In other news, CEO John E. Kao sold 419,646 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $8,439,081.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 127,843 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $2,570,922.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,892,066 shares of company stock valued at $138,599,447 in the last 90 days.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

