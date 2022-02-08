Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $16.25 Million Stock Position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 244.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,327,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,652,847 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Lufax worth $16,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lufax by 463.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Lufax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lufax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lufax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Lufax by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LU opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Lufax Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($1.30). Lufax had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.74.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

