GoNetwork Hits One Day Volume of $40,304.00 (GOT)

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One GoNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoNetwork has a total market cap of $165,724.90 and $40,304.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,637.83 or 0.99904717 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00070032 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004722 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00022129 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00026148 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.84 or 0.00425455 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001324 BTC.

GoNetwork Coin Profile

GoNetwork (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

GoNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

