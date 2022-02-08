Graham (NYSE:GHM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Graham (NYSE:GHM) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.48), Yahoo Finance reports. Graham had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Graham stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.31. The company had a trading volume of 15,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,291. The stock has a market cap of $99.04 million, a PE ratio of -41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. Graham has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.48.

In other Graham news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $36,885.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

GHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

