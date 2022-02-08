Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Cuts Stock Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lessened its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,481 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned about 0.09% of Blueprint Medicines worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BPMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $80.56 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $66.29 and a one year high of $117.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.86.

BPMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.58.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $3,435,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,892 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

