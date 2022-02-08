Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Has $16.46 Million Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,748 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned 0.28% of Vicor worth $16,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 9.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 34.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,972 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the second quarter worth $1,210,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the second quarter worth $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

VICR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

Shares of VICR opened at $94.97 on Tuesday. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $74.08 and a 1 year high of $164.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.50 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.95.

In other news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sean Crilly sold 8,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total value of $1,052,118.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,871 shares of company stock worth $7,275,723. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

