Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Has $4.63 Million Stake in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,944,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,173 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned 1.45% of Limelight Networks worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 25.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at $57,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 208,046.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

LLNW opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.51.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Limelight Networks’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLNW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

Limelight Networks Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.