Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Lowers Holdings in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA decreased its position in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned 2.84% of Lawson Products worth $12,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAWS. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 223.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 6.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 5.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 29.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LAWS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of LAWS stock opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.04 million, a P/E ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.95. Lawson Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.15 and a 12-month high of $62.10.

Lawson Products Profile

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

