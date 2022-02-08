Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Lowers Stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA cut its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,154 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned approximately 0.90% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $10,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 106,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 12,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $879,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $63.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.63. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.37 and a 1 year high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.65 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENTA shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

