Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Sells 1,661,655 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA reduced its stake in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,595,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,661,655 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned about 5.12% of Nautilus worth $14,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NLS. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nautilus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NLS opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.96 million, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06. Nautilus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.07 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 42.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

