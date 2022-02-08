Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Sells 172,180 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA reduced its holdings in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 901,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 172,180 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned about 1.73% of Akoustis Technologies worth $8,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after buying an additional 148,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,172,000 after buying an additional 178,072 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,934,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,720,000 after buying an additional 32,870 shares during the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,791,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,187,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AKTS. Zacks Investment Research cut Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 13,928 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $97,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $41,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,258 shares of company stock valued at $181,679 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.30. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $18.63.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 473.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

