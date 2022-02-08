Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,642 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,268 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,642 shares during the quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.33. 38,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,984,395. The company has a market capitalization of $435.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,158. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

