GravityCoin (GXX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12,402.13

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 20.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 8th. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $12,402.13 and $19.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00049031 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.61 or 0.07047889 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44,023.44 or 0.99971588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00051929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00054874 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006283 BTC.

GravityCoin’s total supply is 7,040,913 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

