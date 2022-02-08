Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Sets New 12-Month High at $61.43

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.43 and last traded at $60.96, with a volume of 74 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.47.

Several analysts recently commented on GSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $815.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.13). Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $58,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,301,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

