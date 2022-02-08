Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GHL. TheStreet upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenhill & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Shares of GHL stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $346.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.01. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $20.32.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 55.20% and a net margin of 13.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHL. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $2,715,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 28.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 503,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 112,320 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.7% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 702,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,264,000 after purchasing an additional 73,300 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $610,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 36.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 39,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

