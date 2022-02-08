Greytown Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 45.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $226.47. 97,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,554,654. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $194.11 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.66 and a 200 day moving average of $232.63.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

