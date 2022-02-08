Greytown Advisors Inc. Has $1.24 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 92.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849,299 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $356,207,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after buying an additional 8,812,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 147.0% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,981,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,487,000 after buying an additional 5,345,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.48.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,541,336. The company has a market cap of $170.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

