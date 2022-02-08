Greytown Advisors Inc. Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,837 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for about 1.0% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 23.4% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 155,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $377,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.6% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 790,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,484,000 after purchasing an additional 19,883 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 4.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,670,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,918,000 after purchasing an additional 642,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on C shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.28.

NYSE C traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,876,740. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.59 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $135.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.63.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.