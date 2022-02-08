Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 4,914 shares.The stock last traded at $25.49 and had previously closed at $25.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Simec by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Simec in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Simec in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.