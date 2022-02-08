GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 2,675 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2,081.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,752,000 after purchasing an additional 17,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,591,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 23,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $3,930,003.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 515,652 shares of company stock valued at $87,876,629 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXST has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $172.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.18 and a 1-year high of $174.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.46%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

