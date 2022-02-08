GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 96,084 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,084 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIRI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays downgraded Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $7.29.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

