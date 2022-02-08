GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $879,000 Position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.15% of Perion Network worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perion Network in the third quarter worth approximately $16,482,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Perion Network by 882.6% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 906,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,862,000 after buying an additional 814,344 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Perion Network in the second quarter worth approximately $3,527,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perion Network in the second quarter worth approximately $3,192,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Perion Network in the third quarter worth approximately $2,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

PERI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Perion Network in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Perion Network in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84. The company has a market cap of $746.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33. Perion Network Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $33.09.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

