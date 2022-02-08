GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $994,000 in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth about $87,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $151.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.64 and a 52 week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

