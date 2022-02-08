GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 18,540 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 193.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,118 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.18% of Financial Institutions worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 8.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 154,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 82.6% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 20.1% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 53,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 10.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Financial Institutions stock opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The company has a market capitalization of $517.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.21. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 36.29% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.