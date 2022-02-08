GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 668.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 41.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 102,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

HURN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.31. The company has a market capitalization of $956.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.92. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $59.93.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $809,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

