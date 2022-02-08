GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $920,000 Position in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 107,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.14% of Veru as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veru by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,146,000 after acquiring an additional 154,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veru by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,088,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after acquiring an additional 78,203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veru by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 22,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Veru by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 170,617 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,578,000. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VERU opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. Veru Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.38. The company has a market cap of $440.17 million, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.45.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veru had a net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $15.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VERU shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

