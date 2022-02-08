Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Up to $13.24

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.24, but opened at $13.65. Guild shares last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Guild alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $834.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.29.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $412.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($999.00) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guild Holdings will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Guild by 67.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 333,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Guild by 304.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guild during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Guild by 5.3% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Guild during the second quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. Institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

About Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.