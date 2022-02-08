Gulden Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8,123.00 (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. Gulden has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and $8,123.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.36 or 0.00308085 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00011380 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001088 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 559,888,074 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

