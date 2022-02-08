GXChain (GXC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $91.77 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $1.76 or 0.00003990 BTC on exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $132.24 million and $91.77 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000154 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002673 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,971,117 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

