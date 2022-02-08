Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $83.88 on Friday. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.80.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 54.14% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 27,651 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

