Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.46.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 272.73%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at $798,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 42,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 1,255.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 93,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

