Harber Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Harber Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,948 shares during the period. Cirrus Logic comprises 2.1% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Harber Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Cirrus Logic worth $8,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 678.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.75.

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $248,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,990 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRUS traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.93. 1,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,970. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $95.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.26 and a 200-day moving average of $84.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

