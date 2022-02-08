Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,980 ($26.77) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($22.31) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,850 ($25.02) to GBX 1,700 ($22.99) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,613.89 ($21.82).

Shares of HL opened at GBX 1,325.50 ($17.92) on Monday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of GBX 1,291.50 ($17.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,796 ($24.29). The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of £6.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,356.47.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

