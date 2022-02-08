Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,980 ($26.77) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($22.31) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,850 ($25.02) to GBX 1,700 ($22.99) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,613.89 ($21.82).

Shares of HL opened at GBX 1,325.50 ($17.92) on Monday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of GBX 1,291.50 ($17.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,796 ($24.29). The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of £6.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,356.47.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

