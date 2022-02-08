Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $93.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.92. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.06. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $85.97 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.44%.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $653,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,336,408. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hasbro stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,027 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Hasbro worth $57,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.29.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

