HBK Investments L P Makes New Investment in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 987.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in onsemi during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.61.

ON stock opened at $62.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. onsemi has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.75.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that onsemi will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,029 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

