HBK Investments L P Purchases New Shares in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIXT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 177.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,671,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,257 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,587,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,723 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,220,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 609.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,595,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,368 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Shares of TIXT opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $25.96 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion and a PE ratio of 106.28.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.69 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TIXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America cut TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.87.

TELUS International (Cda) Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.