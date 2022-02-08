HC Wainwright Trims Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Target Price to $0.50

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) had its target price cut by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.25 to $0.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 143.90% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Great Panther Mining to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.00.
NYSEAMERICAN GPL opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.73. Great Panther Mining has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.16.
About Great Panther Mining
Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.
