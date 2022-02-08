H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ HEES opened at $39.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.41. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.12. H&E Equipment Services has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $50.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.79%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

