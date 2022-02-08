Head-To-Head Analysis: Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) & L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) and Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.6% of L3Harris Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of L3Harris Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for L3Harris Technologies and Virgin Orbit, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L3Harris Technologies 1 3 8 0 2.58 Virgin Orbit 0 0 0 0 N/A

L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $243.91, indicating a potential upside of 12.16%. Given L3Harris Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe L3Harris Technologies is more favorable than Virgin Orbit.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares L3Harris Technologies and Virgin Orbit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L3Harris Technologies $17.81 billion 2.40 $1.12 billion $9.11 23.87 Virgin Orbit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

L3Harris Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Orbit.

Profitability

This table compares L3Harris Technologies and Virgin Orbit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L3Harris Technologies 10.36% 13.26% 7.39% Virgin Orbit N/A N/A N/A

Summary

L3Harris Technologies beats Virgin Orbit on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions. The Space and Airborne Systems segment comprises space payloads, sensors and full-mission solutions; classified intelligence and cyber defense; avionics; and electronic warfare. The Communication Systems segment comprises of tactical communications; broadband communications; integrated vision solutions; and public safety. The Aviation Systems segment compose defense aviation products; security, detection and other commercial aviation products; air traffic management; and commercial and military pilot training. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

About Virgin Orbit

VIRGIN ORBIT provides space launch systems. VIRGIN ORBIT, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LONG BEACH, Calif.

