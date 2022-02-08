Head-To-Head Review: Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) & DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nerdwallet and DXC Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nerdwallet N/A N/A N/A DXC Technology -3.67% 16.81% 4.23%

This table compares Nerdwallet and DXC Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nerdwallet N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DXC Technology $17.73 billion 0.53 -$149.00 million ($2.43) -15.36

Nerdwallet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DXC Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nerdwallet and DXC Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nerdwallet 0 1 7 0 2.88 DXC Technology 1 1 8 0 2.70

Nerdwallet presently has a consensus target price of $31.14, indicating a potential upside of 110.14%. DXC Technology has a consensus target price of $44.64, indicating a potential upside of 19.57%. Given Nerdwallet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nerdwallet is more favorable than DXC Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.3% of DXC Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of DXC Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DXC Technology beats Nerdwallet on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nerdwallet

NerdWallet Inc. provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co. provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives. The GIS segment provides a portfolio of technology offerings that deliver predictable outcomes and measurable results while reducing business risk and operational costs for customers. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.

