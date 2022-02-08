Head to Head Survey: First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) and Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) and Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

This table compares First Mid Bancshares and Cadence Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Mid Bancshares 20.31% 11.34% 1.18% Cadence Bancorporation 15.49% 11.65% 1.21%

First Mid Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cadence Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Mid Bancshares pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cadence Bancorporation pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Mid Bancshares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Cadence Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for First Mid Bancshares and Cadence Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Mid Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Cadence Bancorporation 0 3 3 1 2.71

Cadence Bancorporation has a consensus target price of $31.86, suggesting a potential downside of 0.32%. Given Cadence Bancorporation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cadence Bancorporation is more favorable than First Mid Bancshares.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Mid Bancshares and Cadence Bancorporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Mid Bancshares $252.78 million 3.06 $51.49 million $2.86 14.95 Cadence Bancorporation $1.26 billion 2.75 $195.16 million $1.89 16.91

Cadence Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than First Mid Bancshares. First Mid Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadence Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.1% of First Mid Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of First Mid Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

First Mid Bancshares has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadence Bancorporation has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cadence Bancorporation beats First Mid Bancshares on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products. The Wealth Management business line offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services for individuals and employee benefit services for business enterprises. The Insurance Brokerage business line provides commercial lines insurance to businesses as well as homeowner, automobile, health, life, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. The company was founded on September 8, 1981 and is headquartered in Mattoon, IL.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance. The bank was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tupelo, MS.

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.