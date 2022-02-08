Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Heartland Financial USA has raised its dividend by 77.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Heartland Financial USA has a payout ratio of 20.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Heartland Financial USA to earn $5.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

HTLF stock opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $42.84 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.10). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

HTLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLF. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth $333,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 102.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 20.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 17.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 20.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

